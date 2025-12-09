Govt's Big Crackdown On Indigo, Orders 10% Cut In Airline's Operations

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian government on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, announced a major crackdown on the country's largest airline operator, IndiGo, directing the company to cut 10% of its flight operations in the country.

The government's crackdown on the airline's operations has increased to 10%, from the previous 5% flight operations cut levels imposed by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA ).

| IndiGo CEO summoned again over cancellations: 'Strict instruction' given

In the social media post, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the Ministry of Aviation considers that it is necessary for IndiGo to cut down on its overall route offerings, which will help in stabilising the company's operation and less flight cancellations.

“The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a social media post on X.

The government has ordered IndiGo to comply with all the Ministry directions, including the cap on airfare and the passenger convenience measures, without making any exceptions.

“Indigo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception,” said Naidu in his post.

| IndiGo chaos: From flight cancellations to pending luggage, all you need to know IndiGo refunds

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Tuesday confirmed that 100% of the refunds for passengers who have been impacted till 6 December 2025 have been completed. The government has also imposed strict directions on IndiGo to expedite the remaining refunds and baggage handover to the affected individuals.

“Today again, @IndiGo6E CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given,” said the Aviation Minister on Tuesday.

DGCA's crackdown on IndiGo flight

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, announced that IndiGo increased its departures by 9.66% in comparison to the Winter Schedule 24 and by 6.05% in relation to the Summer Schedule 25.

| 'We are sorry...': IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologises amid cancellations

The regulator also highlighted that the airline did not demonstrate the ability to operate the schedules efficiently, cutting the schedule by 10% across its sectors.

“The airline has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently. Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 10% across sectors, especially on high-demand, high-frequency flights, and to avoid single-flight operations on a sector by IndiGo,” said DGCA in an official release.

The authority also directed to company to submit a revised schedule by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

On Tuesday, more than 350 flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports have been reportedly cancelled, which has resulted in passengers being stranded at the airports across India.