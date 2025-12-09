Chetu Announces Cloud Observability Enable By Datadog To Deliver Advanced Cloud Monitoring Solution

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 9, 2025 8:17 am - Digital Intelligence Software Solution Provider Seamlessly Integrates and Deploys Datadog's Unified Platform

Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solution provider, today announced a new solution enabled by Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications.

“Chetu's solution enabled by Datadog integrates advanced remote monitoring tools into our clients' IT infrastructure services,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnership Manager at Chetu.“The solution strengthens our position as a leader in custom software solutions, driving efficiency, innovation, and client-focused growth by aligning with Datadog's unified platform for cloud security and observability.

“With this solution, Chetu enhances client outcomes through optimized data pipelines, third-party interfaces, and regulatory compliance,” he added.

Recently, Chetu upgraded the Network Operations Center (NOC) services for a Pharmacy Benefit Manager in the healthcare industry. Utilizing Datadog for effective data computation within a unified infrastructure platform, Chetu's software professionals redesigned the client's data storage framework to enable real-time data monitoring and simple scalability across changing infrastructure designs. Chetu was able to smoothly incorporate its features into several ecosystems, including cloud-based platforms, by using Datadog.

“We are looking forward to providing our clients with Datadog's monitoring and security platform for cloud applications,” Ewing-Shaw added.“We help our clients deploy full cloud visibility.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AITM framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

