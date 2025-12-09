YSX TECH. CO., LTD Enters Into A Memorandum Of Understanding With Chinese Leading Car Distributor To Build“Technology + Physical” Automotive Service Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ:“YSXT”) (the“Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that the Company and Guangdong Qingfeng Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“Qingfeng”), a scalable and vertically integrated automotive distributor, have entered into a non-binding strategic Memorandum of Understanding (the“MOU”) to establish a long-term collaboration that integrates YSXT's digital platform and SaaS capabilities with Qingfeng's extensive offline automotive sales and service network.

Founded in 1993, Qingfeng ranks among China's notable mid‐to‐large automotive distribution companies. It is a diversified automotive distribution and services company and among Guangdong province's top ten dealers. Qingfeng's core businesses include new‐car retail, auto‐parts wholesale and retail, after‐sales service, and vehicle import and export. It operates a multi‐brand dealer network across several provinces in China and runs an integrated parts and logistics platform. Through targeted M&A and strategic investments Qingfeng has expanded its geographic reach and strengthened supply‐chain synergies, with 2023 revenue reported at RMB6 billion ($850 million).

The MOU sets a framework for jointly building a“Technology + Physical” converged platform to accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and develop new market and business models that create a second growth curve for both companies.

Under the MOU, the Company and Qingfeng will collaborate on the following fronts:

Apply digital tools



The Company plans to explore digital tools to enhance operational efficiency across Qingfeng's sales and service network. By gradually integrating selected systems, the initiative aims to improve coordination, streamline certain processes, and support overall productivity improvements over time.

Build a regional service ecosystem



YSXT and Qingfeng will integrate, certify and manage local repair shops, parts suppliers and service providers on a searchable, auditable platform, creating a quality-controlled network that improves customer experience, increases order flow to partners and supports scalable expansion.

Brand upgrade and industry benchmark



The collaboration will position a“technology‐enabled physical service” model as a market benchmark by delivering measurable efficiency and standardized service, strengthening regional brand recognition and commercial leverage.

Joint innovation and IP monetization



YSXT and Qingfeng will co-develop SaaS products, service standards and operating models, capturing replicable know‐how and intellectual property that can be deployed internally or commercialized externally.

Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of the Company, commented that the collaboration is a strategic opportunity to translate the YXST's technology and product strengths into measurable on‐the‐ground value for dealerships, service centers and vehicle owners.“Partnering with Qingfeng, a leading auto distributor in China and Guangdong province's dealership and circulation listings, aligns our platform expertise with a leading regional operator's physical capabilities,” he said“We expect this collaboration to deliver tangible efficiency improvements for offline operations, to enable the co-creation of standardized service offerings and SaaS solutions, and to establish an accredited service network that benefits customers and service partners. By combining YSXT's product and platform capabilities with Qingfeng's operational experience and market presence, we aim to accelerate regional adoption of digital best practices and create scalable commercial opportunities for both parties.”

The companies will provide further updates to the market as they finalize project scopes, execute follow‐on agreements, and commence joint implementation activities in due course.

About Guangdong Qingfeng Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1993, Guangdong Qingfeng Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a diversified automotive distribution and services group. Core operations include new vehicle retail, auto parts wholesale and retail, aftersales services, and automotive import‐export. Qingfeng operates a multi‐brand dealer network across several provinces, holds stakes in multiple affiliates, and maintains an integrated parts and logistics platform. Through disciplined M&A and strategic investments, Qingfeng has expanded its geographic reach and supply‐chain synergies, delivering steady multi‐billion RMB revenues.

For more info. please visit: .

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: and .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at . For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

