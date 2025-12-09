Concentrix Achieves Rare High-Trust Standard For Secure And Transparent AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multiple AI Governance Certifications Position Concentrix Among Select Few Organizations Delivering Future-Ready Ethical AI

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today that its Intelligent Experience (iX) Product Suite has been certified as exceeding the leading artificial intelligence (AI) governance, privacy, and security standards that are shaping the market today.

The iX product suite, a collection of AI-powered products that improve the customer experience, has received certification under the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) standard, meeting every criteria with no exceptions, along with ISO 31700:2023 Privacy by Design and HITRUST AI requirements.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the first global management standard built specifically for artificial intelligence, giving organizations a clear framework for running AI responsibly. It sets expectations for roles, oversight, and safeguards so teams know exactly how AI should be governed. When paired with ISO 31700 Privacy by Design and the HITRUST AI requirements, it creates an identifiable baseline for building AI systems that are secure, resilient, and ready to scale. Together, these standards help companies push innovation forward while protecting people and reinforcing trust at every step.

This achievement adds Concentrix to the select few organizations globally that meet this full combination of AI governance, privacy, and security standards and reinforces the company's commitment to help its clients adopt and use AI responsibly, with transparency, expert governance, and designed to deliver real-world impact.

“Together with our clients, we're continuing to invest in what's next for AI and we're seeing real momentum as more organizations turn our solutions into measurable business results,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix.“These certifications confirm that our technology meets the highest standards for ethics and safety, giving our clients the confidence to innovate and deepen customer relationships, while building critical brand trust for the long-term.”

