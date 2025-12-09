Pricevantage, Cargurus' Latest AI-Powered Solution, Brings Predictive Intelligence To Vehicle Pricing Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fueled by real-time data from the largest car shopping site in the U.S., PriceVantage arms dealers with advanced pricing guidance that boosts turn times and preserves margins

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today announced the launch of PriceVantage, the only used vehicle pricing solution powered by real-time consumer demand data from the nation's most visited automotive platform. The predictive pricing guidance from PriceVantage is tailored to each dealership's goals, giving dealers a competitive advantage in their local markets by helping them sell cars faster while maximizing profitability.

“PriceVantage is the next step in our work to put the power of predictive intelligence in the hands of dealers for more efficient, profitable decisions. The solution translates CarGurus' real-time data into actionable insights tailored to each dealership, giving dealers a clearer view into their current market-rather than historic trends-for the pricing moves that will drive business results,” said Ismail Elshareef, CarGurus Chief Product Officer.“With the expansion of our AI-powered solutions, we're focused on helping dealers navigate an increasingly complex market with even more confidence.”

Built on CarGurus' unmatched consumer demand data from the largest audience,1 and the most inventory in the U.S.2, PriceVantage translates more than 10 billion monthly intent signals from shopper demand and market supply into custom recommendations tailored to a dealer's market, inventory, and business goals. The solution uncovers the most impactful opportunities to optimize pricing, delivering insights on local competition and market days supply, while forecasting how price changes could impact lead potential and help meet individual turn time goals-before a dealer takes action.

The solution was designed with dealer feedback in mind to fit seamlessly into established workflows, integrating pricing, insights, and listings management into one interface to minimize operational friction. Dealers receive automatic updates to maintain deal ratings with direct syndication into Inventory Management Systems, along with a Chrome browser extension that adds PriceVantage intelligence, when applicable, to the dealer workflow outside of the CarGurus platform-eliminating the need for manual updates across platforms. Additionally, PriceVantage provides VIN-level activity analysis, while flagging missing vehicle details for instant correction.

Early user results demonstrate the powerful impact of PriceVantage. The most engaged dealers achieved turn times that were five times faster than their top competitors on CarGurus.3 Also, dealers who applied PriceVantage price recommendations saw a 71% average increase in daily shopper connections.4

"Every day, our team leverages PriceVantage to get real-time insights about how our listings perform and to fine-tune our pricing strategies. It's more than just looking at Deal Ratings-it's about making informed tweaks to underperformers and capitalizing on popular listings with well-reasoned price hikes,” said Paul Suchanek, General Manager at Niello BMW / MINI Sacramento & Niello BMW Elk Grove.“The predictive pricing recommendations and tailored settings have been key in moving inventory quickly without sacrificing margins."

PriceVantage joins CarGurus' expanding suite of dealer solutions that empower insights-driven decisions to boost profitability across inventory sourcing and pricing, marketing, and lead conversion. This includes Dealer Data Insights reports like Acquisition Insights, which helps dealers improve turn time with inventory acquisition recommendations based on local market activity. By the end of Q3 2025, nearly 20,000 dealers across North America and the U.K. were using CarGurus' Dealer Data Insights reports to strengthen profits and performance.

PriceVantage is now available to eligible dealerships. To learn more, visit cargurus/pricevantage.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus' unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper's journey - from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions - to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company's network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.4, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit .

