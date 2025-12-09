Indigo CEO Elbers Summoned Again Over Flight Cancellations, Minister Says 'Strict Instruction' On Refunds Given
The minister also noted that a“strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.
Ram Mohan Naidu said,“Today again, @IndiGo6E CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.”
More details being updated
