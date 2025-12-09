Indigo CEO Elbers Summoned Again Over Flight Cancellations, Minister Says 'Strict Instruction' On Refunds Given

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned once again by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday to brief the aviation ministry officials on the ongoing disruption in airline operations, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed on Tuesday, December 9. The minister said that IndiGo CEO informed the ministry that refunds of all cancelled flights till December 6 have been completed.

The minister also noted that a“strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.

Ram Mohan Naidu said,“Today again, @IndiGo6E CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.”

More details being updated