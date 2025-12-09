Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indigo CEO Elbers Summoned Again Over Flight Cancellations, Minister Says 'Strict Instruction' On Refunds Given

Indigo CEO Elbers Summoned Again Over Flight Cancellations, Minister Says 'Strict Instruction' On Refunds Given


2025-12-09 09:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned once again by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday to brief the aviation ministry officials on the ongoing disruption in airline operations, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed on Tuesday, December 9. The minister said that IndiGo CEO informed the ministry that refunds of all cancelled flights till December 6 have been completed.

The minister also noted that a“strict instruction” has been conveyed to the IndiGo CEO regarding refunds.

Ram Mohan Naidu said,“Today again, @IndiGo6E CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.”

More details being updated

MENAFN09122025007365015876ID1110458203



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search