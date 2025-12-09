403
EU Gets Urged to Stay Confident Amid U.S. Criticism
(MENAFN) The European Union should maintain confidence despite criticisms outlined in a White House strategy document targeting EU policies, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. Speaking on Tuesday, she dismissed the allegations, asserting that the claims "are not true."
"On the US attacks on the European way and the strategy ... I think we need to be more self-confident, because all of these things you read them regarding Europe, this is not true," Kallas said while engaging with the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET).
Kallas added that such critiques appear designed to provoke a reaction from the EU. She referenced an article in Financial Times highlighting that the challenges mentioned in the U.S. national security strategy are no more severe in Europe than they are in America.
While acknowledging that these criticisms could intensify divisions both between the EU and the U.S. and among European nations themselves, Kallas emphasized that attention should remain on Europe’s strategic objectives.
"In politics, if you go to debate on things that you know this is not true, then you actually take it in. I mean, we know that this is ridiculous ... The European Union is the very essence of freedom. So, any such criticism regarding the liberties should be aimed at different direction. Russia, perhaps, where dissent is banned, where free media is banned, where political opposition is banned, where X or Twitter, as we know it, is, in fact, also banned," she explained.
Kallas also warned against retaliatory finger-pointing at the U.S., stressing that the EU does not seek to interfere in the domestic affairs of other nations. "We can also point a lot of fingers on what is wrong in America. But this is not the way we work. We are not going to meddle with the internal affairs of other countries," she said.
