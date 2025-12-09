403
Israeli Forces Intensify Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military launched another series of air raids and artillery attacks on army-controlled zones in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, undermining an already tenuous ceasefire in the occupied region.
Eyewitnesses told a news agency that Israeli troops carried out heavy airstrikes in the western sectors of the southern city of Rafah, while artillery units targeted the eastern neighborhoods.
Israeli naval vessels fired from the sea toward Khan Younis, creating panic among the displaced residents in the vicinity.
In the northern part of Gaza, the Israeli army executed demolition operations within the Shujaiya district, located east of Gaza City, amid a surge of drone activity over the area’s airspace.
These recent attacks occurred despite a ceasefire deal that came into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s plan, which halted two years of Israeli genocide that has claimed over 70,000 lives, predominantly women and children, and left nearly 171,000 people wounded since October 2023.
A statement released by the Gaza Government Media Office on Tuesday indicated that the Israeli military committed 738 ceasefire breaches in 60 days, including “direct gunfire and shelling towards unarmed civilians and homes, demolition of civilian infrastructure, and raids on residential areas with military vehicles.”
The statement added that Israel’s “systematic violations” caused the deaths of 386 civilians and injuries to 980 others, along with 43 unlawful arrests.
Regarding the flow of humanitarian assistance and fuel into the territory, the media office noted that an average of 226 aid trucks entered Gaza daily, falling short of the minimum 600 trucks that Israel is obligated to permit under the agreement.
