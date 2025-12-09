Drunk Woman Falls Off Bike As Rapido Rider Struggles To Hold Her Up, Netizens Slam 'Reckless Nightlife' WATCH

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A video allegedly from Delhi showing a Rapido bike taxi rider struggling to stop a heavily drunk woman from falling off his bike has gone viral, raising serious questions about passenger safety and the repeated risks faced by ride-hailing drivers. The incident took place outside a nightclub in the national capital on Saturday night. No official statement has been released yet.

What the viral video shows

In the clip, which went viral on reddit, X and other social media platforms, the woman, who appears completely unconscious and unable to balance herself, is seen clinging to the rider's leg as she falls off. The Rapido rider keeps holding her upright to stop her from slipping off the motorcycle.

A person's voice can be heard saying, 'Let her fall, leave her'. The rider repeatedly tries to wake the woman and asks her to sit properly, but she remains unresponsive. She eventually falls on the road in the unconscious condition.

The clip ends with the woman falling off the bike but appearing unharmed. It is still unclear whether she reached home safely.

The video has created a wave of worry and debate. Many users slammed the girl's behaviour while some questioned the safety of young women in such situations, and several others said the rider should not have been left alone to manage an unconscious passenger.

Many of X expressed frustration at bystanders who chose to record the video instead of offering help.

One comment said:“This isn't funny. It's frightening. A young girl is drunk and falling off a bike, and everyone just films. Where is basic humanity?”

Another comment questioned the growing trend of extreme drinking:“What is happening with young girls? She is totally out of her senses. Think about your parents.”

Others highlighted the risks for bike taxi drivers:“A man steps in to help, but if something went wrong, he would be blamed first.”

Some users tagged Delhi Police, asking for confirmation about the woman's safety and whether authorities followed up on the matter.

Several posts also spoke about the pressure on bike and taxi riders, who often face difficult situations but still try to protect their passengers.

One user wrote:“Drivers face so much risk. People should be helping the rider, not standing around and filming.”

Another added:“Not everything is freedom. Some things are just reckless.”

So far, neither Delhi Police nor Rapido has issued any information about the condition of the woman or whether any action was taken. Many online users have urged authorities to look into the incident and ensure such cases are handled safely in the future.