GBP/USD Forex Signal 30/12:Rally Has More Room To Go (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
There will be no more major economic data from the US and the UK this week other than the flash manufacturing PMI report on Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has rebounded from a low of 1.3000 in November to the current 1.3500.It has remained above the Supertrend indicator, while the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have formed a bullish crossover pattern.The pair has formed a small bullish flag pattern, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the overbought level or 70.Therefore, the most likely forecast is bullish, with the next key resistance level being at 1.3600. The bullish outlook will be invalidated if it drops below the psychological level at 1.3400.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
