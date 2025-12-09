Big B Tries Breathing Exercise With Yoga Instructor On 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', tried breathing exercises during the recent episode of the show.

Yoga instructor Pratibha Singh from Udaipur, Rajasthan brought focus to mindfulness and well-being as she was welcomed on the hot seat by the Bollywood legend. The interaction turned into a calm and thoughtful moment, reminding viewers of the power of simple breathing practices.

Pratibha spoke about the importance of mental balance and demonstrated Bhramari Pranayama, a yogic breathing technique known for its calming effect. Using the 'KBC' stage as a platform, she guided Amitabh Bachchan and the audience through the exercise.

Explaining the technique, Pratibha said,“You may place your hands in any mudra, such as Prana Mudra or Gyan Mudra. Sit comfortably in Sukhasana with your legs crossed, place your hands gently on your knees, close your eyes, take a deep breath in, and then exhale while making a humming sound like a bee”.

The moment became one of the highlights of the episode as Amitabh Bachchan followed Pratibha's instructions. She added that the breathing practice helps calm the mind and is easy to incorporate into daily routines. The moment stood out as a meaningful pause from the game, reinforcing how simple mindfulness practices can bring balance and clarity.

Earlier, on the show contestant Sheetal Snigdha Mohrana, a plant pathology student from Odisha graced the show, and her interaction with Big B became one of the most talked-about moments from the show.

During a chat with Big B, Sheetal mentioned that no one had ever given her flowers. Listening to this, Big B immediately handed her the flowers and made her smile.

After receiving the flowers from none other than Amitabh Bachchan, Sheetal said,“Ab mujhe phoolon mein nazar nahi jaa rahi hai... jisne diya hai, jo de raha hai, uspar nazar jaa rahi hai. (I can no longer focus on the flowers, the one who has given me these, my focus only lies on him right now)”.

This light-hearted conversation left everyone in laughter, prompting Big B to further lighten the moment by asking whether the flowers were in good condition. Taking the conversation sportingly, Sheetal used her academic knowledge to identify the flowers as chrysanthemums, adding that they were“in perfect condition” with no flaws, leaving Big B impressed.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.