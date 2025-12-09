01 Quantum Collaborates With Bullfrog Power Adding Quantum-Safety To Their Environmental Token

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (01 Quantum or the Company), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era today announced its collaboration with Bullfrog Power. 01 Quantum'shas been integrated into Bullfrog's Environmental Token, creating a unique digital record that provides businesses with long-term traceability and enhanced reporting of their environmental claims. Staples Canada, a Bullfrog Power customer for over a decade, is participating in the pilot as the first company to adopt Bullfrog Environmental Tokens as previously announced by Bullfrog Power: [ ]

By embedding PQC technology into the Environmental Token, 01 Quantum is ensuring that each digital certificate is protected against the emerging risks posed by quantum computing. This advancement delivers quantum-safe signatures that safeguard the integrity of environmental impact records, assuring that sustainability claims remain verifiable and secure for decades to come.

Suha Jethalal, the President of Bullfrog Power, stated, "This integration marks a major milestone with the Bullfrog Environmental Token now combining transparent environmental verification with state-of-the-art quantum-safe signatures ensuring that our customers' sustainability claims remain verifiable and secure against future threats."

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, added, "At 01 Quantum, our mission is to future-proof digital trust using standards endorsed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). By bringing PQC into Bullfrog's Environmental Token, we are not only protecting environmental data from Q-Day threats but also setting a new benchmark for secure, transparent sustainability reporting. This collaboration demonstrates how cybersecurity and clean energy innovation can work hand-in-hand to build a more resilient future."

About Bullfrog Environmental Tokens

Bullfrog Environmental Tokens build on Bullfrog Power's existing chain of custody tools - such as Emissions Reduction Reports and Annual Green Energy Audits - by introducing a secure, permanent, and publicly accessible digital certificate. These tokens represent Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) and offer a traceable record to report clean energy purchases. Each Bullfrog Environmental Token is uniquely linked to a verified set of environmental attributes, embedded in the token and accessible in perpetuity, ensuring full traceability and auditability.

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, an Envest Corp. company, offers innovative and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. Since 2005, Bullfrog Power has transformed Canada's energy landscape by providing the country's first green energy option for businesses and individual consumers. Today, Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts supports clients with a range of solutions, including power purchase agreements, carbon offsets, and low-carbon fuels. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power upholds rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094.

