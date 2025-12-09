Intense Fighting Ongoing In Vovchansk, Ukrainian Forces Holding Key Districts Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to Viktor Trehubov, Head of Communications for the Joint Forces Group, speaking on television, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Ukrainian troops are present in the western, eastern, and partially southern districts. Russians are trying to advance through the north and center, as well as bypass the town,” he said.

Trehubov warned that the destruction in the city is reaching critical levels.“This is an active combat zone. Unfortunately, we are no longer discussing who will control the city, but who will control what remains of it,” he said.

He also noted that Russian forces can rapidly reinforce their troops due to the short logistical distance from the Russian border, allowing them to bring in new personnel to replace losses.

Despite the ongoing clashes, Trehubov said there are currently no indications that Russia is preparing a larger offensive along the northern border.

Russian forces hold only scattered buildings in– military spox

According to Ukrinform, on December 8, 139 clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front line.