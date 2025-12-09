Flock Safety Appoints Chris Castaldo As Chief Information Security Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Chris Castaldo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Castaldo will lead Flock's security strategy, partnering across the organization to strengthen cybersecurity, risk management, and governance as the company continues to scale its platform and customer footprint while upholding the highest standards in the industry of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation.

Castaldo brings a seasoned cybersecurity leader's mindset to scaling technology companies

Castaldo has decades of experience building modern security programs that enable businesses to scale securely. He has served in the CISO role at Crossbeam, Dataminr, 2U, IronNet Cybersecurity, and Synchronoss Technologies. Castaldo has packaged his experience in the best-selling book Start-Up Secure: Baking Cybersecurity into your Company from Founding to Exit, where he outlines a practical approach to embedding cybersecurity from the earliest stages through growth and beyond.

“Chris brings the deep technical expertise, customer-focused mindset, and service-first leadership needed at a company growing as quickly as Flock,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety.“Chris will be an instrumental player in advancing our commitment to public trust, transparency, and responsible innovation.”

Castaldo is intimately familiar with the mindset of Flock's customers, having started his career in public service. He served the U.S. Army's Operation Iraqi Freedom as HUMINT Direct Support to the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division, and 2nd Infantry Division. Following that, he worked at the National Security Agency (NSA) in Tailored Access Operations.

Castaldo holds a B.S. in Cybersecurity from American Military University and numerous cybersecurity certifications. He is a Fellow at The National Security Institute (NSI) at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, a founding board member of Security Tinkerers, and a member of the board of directors for Rallye For Vets, a charity that pays direct housing and medical bills for veterans in need.

New CISO augments Flock's robust security posture

Flock maintains industry-leading security programs across its ecosystem of devices and software platforms, securing data in accordance with the most stringent requirements. This includes strict encryption standards, public disclosure and mitigation of vulnerabilities, and default Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for all users.

Flock adheres to the following security frameworks and certifications, amongst others:



ISO 27001 compliance certification (an international framework for IT security)

SOC 2 Type II, assessed by an audit that assesses an organization's controls over its data and system NIST 800-53, an information security standard defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

“What drew me to Flock was firstly, the mission, and equally importantly, the opportunity to enforce a best-in-class security program as a true force multiplier and moat for scale,” said Castaldo.“Flock is delivering real-world safety outcomes, and doing it with a focus on privacy and data integrity.”

To learn more about how Flock Safety is building ethically-designed technology to help communities thrive, visit .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 6,000 communities, 5,000 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit for more info.

