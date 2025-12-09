403
Belgian Minister of Defense says Türkiye is growing defense potential
(MENAFN) Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken praised Türkiye as a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic, globally renowned defense industry during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day in Brussels.
The event, organized to foster cooperation between Turkish and Belgian defense companies, included morning presentations on strategic visions and investment priorities, followed by afternoon one-on-one business meetings, according to a statement from the Turkish Embassy in Brussels.
Francken, Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgium Gorkem Baris Tantekin, Türkiye's NATO Permanent Representative Basat Ozturk, Ertac Koca, head of the International Cooperation Department at Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and FIT CEO Piet Demunter attended the event.
“Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry that is renowned worldwide. This event offers a unique opportunity to explore these possibilities in detail,” Francken said on social media.
Tantekin emphasized that the cooperation strengthens a bilateral, trust-based, and constructive partnership, rooted in historic friendship and strong alliance relations. Koca presented Türkiye’s defense industry supply system, its current status, and international collaboration opportunities.
Eight major Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, and TUSAS, participated under the SSB’s leadership, alongside over 100 Belgian participants, including sector representatives, research institutions, and government officials.
The event comes ahead of the Belgian Royal Economic Mission to Türkiye scheduled for May 2026, led by Princess Astrid of Belgium, aimed at evaluating further cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
