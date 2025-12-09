403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pepperstone to host ‘Final Lap Night’ private end-of-year event at Dubai’s new AI restaurant
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9th December 2025
Pepperstone, a global online broker, will celebrate the end of a milestone year with an exclusive, invite-only “Final Lap Night” on 8 December 2025, hosted at Dubai’s new AI-driven dining concept, WOOHOO - Dine in the Future, an immersive restaurant experience that uses artificial intelligence to orchestrate ambience, service and storytelling throughout the evening.
Curated in collaboration with Emirati entrepreneur Sara Al Madani, the evening will convene Pepperstone clients, partners and guests for a private networking experience that blends cutting-edge dining, motorsport-inspired energy and future-focused conversation. The partnership with Al Madani underscores Pepperstone’s commitment to working alongside local leaders who share a vision for pushing the boundaries of what is possible at the intersection of technology, experience and business.
At the heart of the evening will be a live on-stage panel, featuring Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEO, Sara Al Madani, Gescard Abi El Hessen, Head of MENA at Pepperstone, and Formula One figure Pedro de la Rosa. The panel will explore how innovation, data and experience are reshaping both financial markets and customer expectations across the region.
“Final Lap Night is our way of celebrating a landmark year for Pepperstone in the UAE and setting the tone for where we’re headed next,” said Gescard Abi El Hessen, Head of MENA at Pepperstone. “Hosting our community at an AI-powered restaurant like WOOHOO reflects how we think about the future: immersive, technology-led and relentlessly focused on elevating the client experience. It’s an opportunity to bring together the people who have been part of our journey this year, and to have forward-looking conversations about what the next phase of growth in the region could look like.”
The evening will run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will include networking, curated entertainment and an exclusive first-hand experience of the venue’s AI-enabled dining journey. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with Pepperstone’s leadership team and regional representatives in an informal setting, build new connections, and engage directly with the themes discussed on stage. Framed around the idea of a “final lap”, the event is intended to both close out the year on a high note and accelerate momentum into the year ahead.
About Pepperstone
Pepperstone is a multi-regulated forex and CFDs broker providing trading services with forex, stocks, commodities and other asset classes. The company was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improving the online trading experience. Trusted by over 400,000 traders around the globe, and regulated by ASIC, SCB, CMA, CySEC, FCA, BaFin and DFSA, the company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, becoming one of the world’s largest forex brokers and earning multiple prestigious awards from Investment Trends, Deloitte and Compare Forex Brokers.
Pepperstone, a global online broker, will celebrate the end of a milestone year with an exclusive, invite-only “Final Lap Night” on 8 December 2025, hosted at Dubai’s new AI-driven dining concept, WOOHOO - Dine in the Future, an immersive restaurant experience that uses artificial intelligence to orchestrate ambience, service and storytelling throughout the evening.
Curated in collaboration with Emirati entrepreneur Sara Al Madani, the evening will convene Pepperstone clients, partners and guests for a private networking experience that blends cutting-edge dining, motorsport-inspired energy and future-focused conversation. The partnership with Al Madani underscores Pepperstone’s commitment to working alongside local leaders who share a vision for pushing the boundaries of what is possible at the intersection of technology, experience and business.
At the heart of the evening will be a live on-stage panel, featuring Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEO, Sara Al Madani, Gescard Abi El Hessen, Head of MENA at Pepperstone, and Formula One figure Pedro de la Rosa. The panel will explore how innovation, data and experience are reshaping both financial markets and customer expectations across the region.
“Final Lap Night is our way of celebrating a landmark year for Pepperstone in the UAE and setting the tone for where we’re headed next,” said Gescard Abi El Hessen, Head of MENA at Pepperstone. “Hosting our community at an AI-powered restaurant like WOOHOO reflects how we think about the future: immersive, technology-led and relentlessly focused on elevating the client experience. It’s an opportunity to bring together the people who have been part of our journey this year, and to have forward-looking conversations about what the next phase of growth in the region could look like.”
The evening will run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will include networking, curated entertainment and an exclusive first-hand experience of the venue’s AI-enabled dining journey. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with Pepperstone’s leadership team and regional representatives in an informal setting, build new connections, and engage directly with the themes discussed on stage. Framed around the idea of a “final lap”, the event is intended to both close out the year on a high note and accelerate momentum into the year ahead.
About Pepperstone
Pepperstone is a multi-regulated forex and CFDs broker providing trading services with forex, stocks, commodities and other asset classes. The company was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improving the online trading experience. Trusted by over 400,000 traders around the globe, and regulated by ASIC, SCB, CMA, CySEC, FCA, BaFin and DFSA, the company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, becoming one of the world’s largest forex brokers and earning multiple prestigious awards from Investment Trends, Deloitte and Compare Forex Brokers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment