Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm Now Launched in the Middle East & Africa via HUAWEI AppGallery
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Tuesday, 9 December 2025 – ONEMT has announced the launch of its hit roguelike mecha mobile game, Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm, across the Middle East and Africa, in partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery. Following its successful debut in Europe and North America earlier this year, the game now brings players in the region an immersive mecha combat experience with endless customization and thrilling battles against waves of zombies.
In Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm, players design and assemble their own mechs, equipping them with a wide variety of weapons, armor, and tactical modules. With stunning 3D visuals, the game delivers an immersive combat environment where players can engage in real-time battles, team up with friends, upgrade their mechs, and challenge mutant bosses to reclaim humanity from the undead.
To celebrate the regional launch, MEA players will also have access to exclusive in-game rewards and special launch events through AppGallery. The game offers a fully localized experience tailored for players in the Middle East and Africa.
“We’re thrilled to bring Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm to players across the Middle East and Africa. Partnering with Huawei allows us to reach new audiences and deliver an immersive mecha combat experience to the region,” said MinQi, Middle East Manager at ONEMT.
William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation further added: ‘We are excited to support ONEMT in bringing Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm to our AppGallery users in MEA. This launch underscores Huawei’s commitment to offering premium gaming experiences that are both global in quality and locally relevant.’]”
Players can explore a wide range of free and premium mech components, enjoy limited-time rewards, and participate in special events. With continuous updates and new content added regularly, every battle and upgrade keeps the experience fresh, exciting, and fully engaging.
Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm is now available for download via Huawei AppGallery.
