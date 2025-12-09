403
MENA Travel Skyrockets in 2025: Admitad and Eurowings Reveal 63% Surge in Online Bookings
(MENAFN- Mitgo) The Middle East and North Africa continue to outpace global recovery trends in 2025.
According to a joint analysis by Admitad and Eurowings, digital travel activity across the region has soared, powered by a sharp rise in online bookings, the dominance of mobile channels, and expanding air connectivity between the Gulf and Europe.
Admitad examined more than 200,000 online orders from over 120 travel brands between 2024 and 2025. The findings show that from January 2025, the number of travel purchases in MENA grew by 63%, total spending increased by 45%, and mobile bookings jumped by 35%, now accounting for over 20% of all transactions.
Categories Taking Off
Every segment of the travel market expanded this year.
The number of flight tickets purchased jumped 69%, supported by new direct routes and broader capacity across the Gulf. Hotel bookings rose 49%, driven by strong inbound tourism and staycation demand. Car rentals increased 56%, as travelers opted for more independence, while tours and experiences grew 13%, confirming a steady revival of organized leisure travel.
Airline data from Eurowings, which operates key routes between Europe and MENA, mirrors these patterns. For the third season in a row, the airline more than doubled its seat offering to the UAE (DXB, DWC, AUH), achieving a total increase of +542% compared to its first winter schedule. This expansion has extended beyond the traditional peak months, establishing the UAE as a core winter destination in the Eurowings network, supported by consistent leisure traffic and efficient fleet use.
Spending Patterns
Across MENA, the average order value (AOV) in the travel category reached USD 202 in 2025. The AOV for plane tickets stood at USD 185, for hotels at USD 387, for car rentals at USD 176, for tours at USD 177, and for bus tickets at USD 60.
Spending varied across markets: in Saudi Arabia, AOV averaged USD 163, while in the UAE, it reached USD 256 — reflecting higher purchasing power and a stronger appetite for premium and international travel.
Country Dynamics
In Saudi Arabia, total travel orders rose by 49%, with overall spending up 20%. The share of mobile bookings reached 22%. Eurowings’ capacity to Saudi Arabia increased 83% year-on-year with weekly flights to Jeddah, aligning with rising outbound demand.
In the UAE, orders grew by 45%, total spending by 36%, and mobile purchases by an impressive 70%, pushing mobile’s share to 38% — among the world’s highest. The Berlin–Dubai, Stuttgart–Dubai, and Cologne–Dubai routes now rank among Eurowings’ top winter connections by seat volume, showing sustained interest from both European and Gulf travelers.
The Digital Flightpath
Travelers across the region increasingly rely on performance-based and app-driven channels when booking. Admitad data shows that contextual advertising generated 31% of total travel sales, followed by mobile apps (25%), affiliate stores (12%), content websites (8%), coupon platforms (7%), cashback services (5%), and social media (4%).
“The MENA region is transforming into one of the most digital and dynamic travel ecosystems in the world,” said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad. “Consumers are traveling more often, booking faster, and choosing experiences that blend convenience with value. This shift is driving record results for our travel partners and advertisers across the region.”
Seasonal Outlook
Admitad forecasts travel purchases to rise by at least 20% in Q4 2025 versus summer, while spending per order should increase around 5%. Airline ticket sales are expected to jump up to 35% between October and December as business trips and holiday travel intensify.
Eurowings expects its own passenger peaks during December–January, as European travelers seek winter warmth in the Gulf and Middle Eastern travelers head to Europe for festive holidays. The airline’s strategy to strengthen shoulder seasons (April–May, October) also helps sustain high fleet utilization and consistent regional presence.
Traveler Profiles
Most travelers remain leisure-oriented, especially German-speaking tourists heading to the UAE. However, VFR (visiting friends and relatives) and business travelers now make up a growing share of total traffic, particularly on routes into Jeddah.
To cater to the growing number of business and comfort-oriented travelers, Eurowings is introducing its new Premium BIZ Seat, featuring extra legroom, enhanced privacy, premium catering, and exclusive service on flights between Berlin and Dubai.
Looking Ahead
Together, Admitad’s digital insights and Eurowings’ operational data confirm that MENA is one of the most energetic travel markets in the world. Online and mobile bookings are at record highs, airline capacity is expanding, and travelers are evolving toward more connected, experience-driven journeys.
As 2025 comes to an end, both companies expect another record-breaking winter — with travelers across the region exploring more, booking smarter, and bringing Europe and the Middle East closer than ever.
