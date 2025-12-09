403
DIB Launches a Golden Social Media Contest to Celebrate 50 Years of Shared Progress
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 09 December 2025:
DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, continues its 50 Golden Years celebrations with a nationwide social media contest that invites the community to take part in an engaging and rewarding anniversary moment. This initiative reflects the Bank’s belief that its five-decade journey has been shaped by the trust, loyalty, and partnership of its customers and the wider public.
This milestone year also witnessed the unveiling of DIB’s new corporate brand identity, a comprehensive transformation that introduced a modern and future-ready visual and strategic direction for the Bank. The new identity marks an evolution aligned with DIB’s purpose-driven approach and reinforces the spirit of its Golden Jubilee narrative: Progress Never Stops.
As part of the celebration, DIB launched five engaging social media challenges across its official Facebook, X, and Instagram platforms. Each round introduces a new experience for audiences, with the value of the gold prizes increasing as the contest progresses — reflecting the building momentum of the anniversary campaign.
Reaching fifty years is not simply a marker of time, but a moment to acknowledge the trust that has defined DIB since its earliest days. Customers and communities have shaped the institution in ways far deeper than numbers or milestones, influencing its identity, values, and shared progress. This contest serves as a gesture of appreciation and an invitation to celebrate a collective journey. DIB’s new corporate brand identity carries this sentiment forward, honouring where it began while embracing a future built on clarity, ambition, and purpose. As the Bank steps into that future, its commitment remains unchanged: Progress Never Stops.
To mark the occasion, DIB will award fifteen gold biscuits to winners selected across the five rounds. Each round will bring forward three winners — one from each platform — who will receive commemorative gold prizes of varying weights including 5g, 10g, 20g, 40g, and 50g.
The grand draw will be held in the last week of December, after which the winners will be announced across DIB’s official channels.
This anniversary contest reinforces DIB’s dedication to meaningful engagement and reflects the Bank’s values of trust, partnership, and shared progress. It celebrates the relationships and achievements that have defined DIB’s first fifty years and underpins the Bank’s forward-looking ambition as it continues its journey under the commitment of Progress Never Stops.
