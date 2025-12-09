403
LG STYLER® REDEFINES PREMIUM CLOTHING CARE WITH ALL-NEW INNOVATION FOR THE UAE MARKET
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, December 08, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is helping you smooth out stubborn creases with the all-new LG Styl™r™ clothing care solution, further solidifying the na’ion’s position as a key market for smart-home innovation and premium lifestyle technology.
This next-generation ™t–ler™ – engineered to offer stronger, faster, and easier performance compared to earli–r models – perfectly aligns with the discerning tastes and dynamic lifestyles of UAE consumers, who are no strangers to luxury garments, delicate fabrics, an’ the region’s climate-driven humidity challenges.
In a first for™the LG Styler™ lineup, the newest model features abuilt-in Handy Steamer™; a high-pressure, handheld unit that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments with quick, high-pressure wrinkle removal and delicate fabric care, saving the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Simply hang wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styl™r™, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button for office threads that are crease-free.
By engaging powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, the handy steamer leaves them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing, with its conveniently compact size allowing for easy storage inside the St™ler™.
At the heart of the new ™tyler⦣8217; is LG’s advanced technology, where, instead of a single heater, Dual™TrueSteam™ employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the’steam spray’s volume and strength.
This innovative system delivers deeper hygienic care, too, ensuring the reduction of wrinkles and effective odor removal, while eliminating 99.9% of common allergens and bacteria, providing ultimate peace of mind for families in the UAE. And for treasured delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere, it utilizes only one of the system’s two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control.
Even more intricately, in implementing the exclusivenew Dynamic MovingHanger™ system, the LG Styl™r™ can provide tailored care for a variety of garments, enhancing wrinkle care, reducing vibration, and adapting movement based on fabric type. Unlike its predeces–or – the Moving™anger™, which simply moved side-to-side for dust –emoval – the new system provides delicate and powerful garment care, boasting enhanced dust removal, deodorization, drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion and rotating mechanism.
This dynamism is further complemented by theDual Inverter HeatPump™, which not only ensures improved energy efficienc– – a crucial consideration for environmentally conscious consumers or those with growing families and rising utility co–ts – but also delivers faster cycles, catering to the convenience-oriented lifestyles prevalent in the UAE.
Understanding the unique climate challenges of the UAE, LG has also equipped the new ™tyler™ with the innovativeAutoFresh System™, an addition that maintains freshness and offers precise humidity control post-cycle. It also features a powerful dehumidification function capable of removing up to 10 liters of moisture per day from the surrounding room without opening the Styl®’®’s door, effectively combating the region's humidity and ensuring a pleasant indoor environment while preventing clothes from becoming damp after being refreshed by LG.
For impeccable grooming, the new S®’ler®’s time-savingRedesigned EZ Fit PantsPress™adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases without double or round wrinkles – perfect for luxury garments, delicate fabrics, and professional attire. Wh’t’s more, the new St®ler® features aSmart LCD Touch Displayoffering intuitive program selection and personalized convenience, making sophisticated clothing care incredibly effortless and accessible.
Designed to complement modern interiors, the 2025 LG Styler™ features a sleek mirrored finis– – ideal for the sophisticated walk-in wardrobe or stylish space synonymous with the luxury UAE living. And in addition to its refined aesthetics, the unit now boasts an increased capacity, accommodating up to five hangers for greater wardrobe efficiency in every cycle, catering to the needs of families and individuals with extensive apparel.
