Jordan, France Talk Social Development Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa discussed on Tuesday with French Ambassador Franck Gellet avenues of cooperation in social programs.During the meeting, Bani Mustafa highlighted the importance of the active partnership with the French Development Agency and the efforts made in programs implemented by the ministry for targeted groups, including the Takatof Project for equality and social cohesion.She noted the importance of the project, carried out by the ministry in partnership with the French Development Agency and Expertise France, in developing sustainable and inclusive social services at several community development centers, in cooperation with civil society institutions. The project also includes rehabilitating selected centers to make them suitable for delivering social services.She addressed the efforts made in the field of social protection, within the framework of the National Social Protection Strategy (2025–2033), which aims to enhance the inclusiveness and sustainability of the social protection system and provide integrated services for targeted groups.Bani Mustafa also discussed the key priorities of the Women's Empowerment Strategy within the Economic Modernization Vision, which includes several initiatives aimed at boosting women's economic participation and creating sustainable job opportunities, particularly in the care sector.The meeting tackled means of expanding cooperation and partnership to ensure access to all groups targeted by the ministry's services, especially persons with disabilities, as well as programs for protection, social integration, and others.For his part, Gellet expressed his appreciation for the effective partnership and cooperation with the Ministry, commending the efforts made in providing quality services to targeted social groups and expressing his aspiration for further cooperation and partnership in the future.