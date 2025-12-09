Gujarati Man Refuses To Speak Marathi In Pune, Forced To Apologise, Confrontation Viral (WATCH)

A fresh row erupted in Pune, reigniting debate over language in Maharashtra. A video has gone viral showing a heated confrontation between a Gujarati man and a local resident after the latter allegedly insisted he speak Marathi while driving through the city. The clip opens inside the man's car, where he firmly refuses to switch languages. Declaring that he is Gujarati, he questions why anyone should dictate how he communicates.

He is heard saying,“Only Hindi will work in India. Don't do this Marathi Hindi with me. I am Gujarati. What will you do? When you don't even know the person in front...."

The Pune resident counters sharply, stating,“Why should we know that? You're from a rich family, I'm not. You speak in Marathi. Speak properly."

Refusing to back down, the man responds,“I won't speak it. What will you do? I'm not going to speak in Marathi at all."

Moments later, the tone shifts. Offering an apology, he says,“I didn't want to insult Marathi. From next time, I will make sure this doesn't happen. We respect every language. Sorry."

This Gujarati guy was speaking Hindi, not Marathi so these goons forced him to apologize. If a Gujarati isn't imposing his language & humbly speaking Hindi, why are they forcing Marathi? twitter/VCP2gQOYl7

- Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) December 7, 2025

The video has triggered a storm of online reactions, with many users condemning the pressure to enforce regional language use.

Respect for one language should never mean disrespect for another hurts most in this Pune incident isn't just the bullying - it's the loss of a simple truth:You can love Marathi deeply, and still respect someone speaking in Hindi wasn't being imposed here was... twitter/RvTIa2lQj4

- Simply Shashi (@ShashiSimply) December 8, 2025

India runs on hundreds of languages, not on one person's regional ego. It's not okay to force someone to speak a language just to feel superior. Respect is earned, not demanded.

- Weirdddd (@DahiiChaval) December 8, 2025

I am a maharashtrian marathi but I am ashamed of this 2rupees marathi people forcing others to speak marathi. Gaan**d mein dum hai tho tell Ambani to speak in Marathi. @RajThackeray

- TheBigBull (@ShareBazaarBull) December 7, 2025