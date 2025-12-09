Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Clean Workout Motto To Get That Perfect TONED Body

Gaurav Khanna has won Bigg Boss 19, and fans have been overjoyed ever since. But do you know how the lovely television actor stays healthy and handsome? Read on to learn his nutritional secrets.

Gaurav Khanna, the Bigg Boss 19 champion who won the trophy and Rs 50 lakh, discusses his strict vegetarian fitness routine.

According to media accounts, he has been combining intense exercise with nutrient-rich meals since college as a way to demonstrate that relying solely on plant power produces winners without any trickery.

Gaurav took the courageous decision to go completely vegetarian five years ago, substituting meat with vivid, high-energy alternatives. This Bigg Boss triumph spotlight highlights how his unwavering discipline transforms everyday meals into fuel for peak performance.

Gaurav's toned, camera-ready figure is the result of his careful diet, which is based solely on nature's abundance. He ignores quick-fix training suggestions and instead eats a nutritious vegetarian diet to stay strong for tough picture sessions and reality TV challenges.

Crunchy almonds for long-lasting energy, creamy Greek yoghurt for gut health, fluffy quinoa in spicy chickpea salads, flavourful grilled cottage cheese steaks, and refreshing soy milk smoothies are all on his menu. These versatile warriors maintain healthy and ready muscles by providing enough protein.

In a world rich with healthy options, Gaurav firmly opposes lab-engineered protein shakes promotes the quality of authentic food and encourages people to employ nature's superior, side-effect-free muscle builders for real results.

The first meals of the day include protein-rich breakfasts, substantial lunches with fibre and vitamins, and satisfying dinners that thoroughly refresh.

Gaurav thrives on frequent exercises and cheerful, nutritious meals that suit his lifestyle. His Bigg Boss 19 triumph exemplifies how sustainable methods foster unbreakable toughness and an eye-catching physique.