31 Blackbucks Die At Belagavi Zoo Due To Deadly Disease, Not Negligence: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday clarified in the Legislative Assembly that the recent death of 31 blackbucks at the Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi, Karnataka, was caused by a highly fatal epidemic and not due to staff negligence. Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Dr Talawar Sabanna, the minister informed the House that the cause of death was identified as Hemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), a rapidly spreading and deadly animal disease.

Out of the total 38 blackbucks housed at the zoo, 31 succumbed to the disease, while the remaining seven have been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure, he added.

Rapid Infection Left Little Time for Treatment

Explaining the nature of the disease, Khandre said the infected blackbucks showed no external symptoms, and death occurred within six to 24 hours of infection, leaving veterinarians with very little time for medical intervention.

“As soon as the outbreak was detected, a special veterinary team from Bengaluru rushed to the zoo and initiated treatment. However, the blackbucks died on different days despite these efforts,” he said.

Statewide Biosecurity Alert Issued

In the wake of the incident, the Forest Department has issued strict biosecurity guidelines to all zoo authorities across the state. Zoo staff have been instructed to follow enhanced safety protocols. The minister also emphasised that domestic animals in nearby areas must be vaccinated against common diseases to prevent future outbreaks.

Farmers Urged to Utilise Government Facilities Effectively

Separately, District In-Charge Minister Eshwar Khandre urged farmers to make effective use of government-provided subsidies and machinery available under various schemes to strengthen their financial stability.

He was speaking after distributing agricultural machinery under the National Horticulture Mission's machinery and marketing scheme, organised by the Horticulture Department at the Taluk Panchayat premises.

Subsidised Machinery for SC, ST, and General Category Farmers

“Tractors and pushcarts are being provided at subsidised rates to farmers belonging to the general, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe communities to support their agricultural activities. Farmers who receive government machinery must not sell it under any circumstances. Instead, they should use it to enhance productivity and become role models for others,” Khandre said.

Senior Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department Maruti Jabanur and officials from various hoblis were present at the event.