Road Transport Accounts For Almost Half Of Turkmenistan's Cargo Flows

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Automobile transport accounted for almost half of Turkmenistan's foreign trade and transit cargo transportation in 2025, carrying out a 43% share of the sector, Trend reports via the country's State Customs Service.

Additionally, sea transport accounted for 28%, while rail transport represented 27% of total cargo flows. Air transport comprised 2% of the overall structure.

Earlier, Turkmenistan created the Ministry of Automobile Roads on the basis of the former State Agency for Road Construction Management. The measure was taken in order to modernize the country's road infrastructure and improve the efficiency of the transport system.

Road transport in Turkmenistan is rapidly modernizing to position the country as a key Eurasian logistics hub through enhanced infrastructure and digitalization. Major developments include the M37 highway linking Turkmenbashi Seaport to Farap and the expanding Ashgabat-Turkmenabat toll road. Investment focuses on high-standard highways, particularly the Ashgabat-Tejen highway. Turkmenistan plays a vital role in international transport corridors such as the Lapis Lazuli and the INSTC.