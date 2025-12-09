Google Reportedly Eyeing Ads On Gemini In 2026

Google is reportedly considering bringing ads to its AI chatbot Gemini.

The company informed the decision to advertising clients in recent days, AdWeek reported on Monday, citing agency buyers familiar with the company's conversations with the clients.

Google representatives indicated in separate calls with at least two advertising clients that ad placement in Gemini is targeted for a 2026 rollout, the report said. Details on formats, pricing and testing are unclear, an anonymous agency buyer told the platform.

