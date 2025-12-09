403
UK PM welcomes Zelensky, Merz, Macron in London
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron in London on Monday, where the leaders stressed that robust security guarantees are vital to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
According to an official statement, the high-level talks focused on ongoing US-led peace negotiations and the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to safeguard European security. The leaders instructed their national security advisors to remain in close contact in the coming days to strengthen Ukraine’s overall security architecture.
“The leaders underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which includes robust security guarantees,” the statement said, adding that European nations must bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against “relentless attacks.”
Macron wrote on X that Ukraine can count on Europe’s support for a “just and lasting” peace, highlighting recently announced European and US sanctions targeting Russia.
After the Downing Street meeting, the European leaders and Zelenskyy held a joint call to review the latest developments, agreeing that now is a critical moment to increase support for Ukraine and maintain economic pressure on Russia.
During the video conference, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed the importance of unity between European partners and the US in achieving a just and lasting peace, according to a statement. It also confirmed that Zelenskyy will travel to Rome on Tuesday for talks with Meloni.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that he emphasized close US-EU coordination during discussions and announced that the Netherlands will deliver €700 million ($815 million) in accelerated support to Ukraine, including €250 million earmarked for air defense systems and F-16 ammunition.
