403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump warns Mexico with five per cent tariff over water violations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned Monday that his administration will impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if it fails to deliver water owed to the US under a decades-old bilateral treaty.
“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He claimed that Mexico owes more than 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the past five years and has not responded to US requests to meet its obligations.
“The U.S. needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump said. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. farmers who deserve this much-needed water.”
Trump said he has authorized the necessary documents to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico “immediately” if the water is not released.
“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He claimed that Mexico owes more than 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the past five years and has not responded to US requests to meet its obligations.
“The U.S. needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump said. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. farmers who deserve this much-needed water.”
Trump said he has authorized the necessary documents to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico “immediately” if the water is not released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment