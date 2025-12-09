Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump warns Mexico with five per cent tariff over water violations

2025-12-09 06:43:32
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned Monday that his administration will impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if it fails to deliver water owed to the US under a decades-old bilateral treaty.

“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that Mexico owes more than 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the past five years and has not responded to US requests to meet its obligations.

“The U.S. needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump said. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. farmers who deserve this much-needed water.”

Trump said he has authorized the necessary documents to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico “immediately” if the water is not released.

