Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Honduras Issues International Arrest Warrant for Hernandez

2025-12-09 06:42:02
(MENAFN) Honduras Attorney General Johel Antonio Zelaya revealed on Monday that he has issued an international detention order for former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Speaking on the US social media platform X, Zelaya stated that Honduras has been “lacerated by the tentacles of corruption and by the criminal networks that have deeply marked the life of our country.”

He connected this declaration to the forthcoming International Day Against Corruption on Dec. 9.

Zelaya mentioned that he has instructed the Agencia Tecnica de Investigacion Criminal (Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation —ATIC) to act and encouraged other national security organizations, along with global collaborators such as INTERPOL, to advance with the arrest mandate targeting Hernandez.

Recently, US President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Hernandez, nullifying the 45-year prison sentence he had received for drug trafficking and associated firearms offenses.

Hernandez, who held the presidency from 2014 to 2022, had been found guilty in March 2024 by a federal jury in New York of conspiring to smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine into the United States, exploiting his presidential authority to aid the drug operations.

