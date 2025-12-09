403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kosovo Seeks Hungary’s Help to Lift EU Sanctions
(MENAFN) Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani emphasized on Monday that support from Hungary is essential for ending the European Union’s punitive actions against her nation, calling the measures “unfair” and detrimental to Kosovo’s reform initiatives.
Osmani shared her comments on social media following a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in Pristina.
The leaders explored topics including bilateral ties, regional developments, and Kosovo’s aspirations for European integration.
She pointed out that Budapest has consistently promoted increased EU involvement in the Western Balkans and underlined Hungary’s sway within the bloc on matters related to enlargement.
During the meeting, Osmani highlighted that “the removal of these unfair measures is vital” for Kosovo to progress with reforms, bolster its institutions, and preserve economic stability.
She further noted that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration “is in the interest of our citizens, the region and the entire European continent.”
Hungary is among the EU member states that have repeatedly criticized the bloc’s restrictive stance toward Pristina, asserting that such sanctions weaken long-term stability and hinder dialogue efforts between Kosovo and Serbia.
Budapest has also emerged as a key advocate for accelerating EU enlargement.
The EU imposed a series of punitive measures on Kosovo in mid-2023, pointing to Pristina’s insufficient actions to calm tensions in the Serb-majority northern region following unrest after local elections.
Osmani shared her comments on social media following a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in Pristina.
The leaders explored topics including bilateral ties, regional developments, and Kosovo’s aspirations for European integration.
She pointed out that Budapest has consistently promoted increased EU involvement in the Western Balkans and underlined Hungary’s sway within the bloc on matters related to enlargement.
During the meeting, Osmani highlighted that “the removal of these unfair measures is vital” for Kosovo to progress with reforms, bolster its institutions, and preserve economic stability.
She further noted that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration “is in the interest of our citizens, the region and the entire European continent.”
Hungary is among the EU member states that have repeatedly criticized the bloc’s restrictive stance toward Pristina, asserting that such sanctions weaken long-term stability and hinder dialogue efforts between Kosovo and Serbia.
Budapest has also emerged as a key advocate for accelerating EU enlargement.
The EU imposed a series of punitive measures on Kosovo in mid-2023, pointing to Pristina’s insufficient actions to calm tensions in the Serb-majority northern region following unrest after local elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment