403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgium criticizes Israeli raid on UN site in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Belgium expressed regret on Monday over an Israeli raid on a United Nations compound in occupied East Jerusalem, emphasizing the protection of UN institutions under international law.
Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the forced entry of Israeli police and municipal officials into the UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah, noting that UN agencies provide humanitarian aid and “are not terrorists.” The incident comes shortly after the UN General Assembly renewed UNRWA’s mandate.
Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, reported that Israeli authorities removed the UN flag and replaced it with Israel’s flag. The agency had vacated the site earlier this year following an Israeli decision.
UNRWA, established over 70 years ago to assist displaced Palestinians, has faced financial difficulties since Israel accused its staff of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Despite requests, Israel has not provided evidence to support the claims, leading some donor countries, including the US, to suspend or pause funding.
Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the forced entry of Israeli police and municipal officials into the UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah, noting that UN agencies provide humanitarian aid and “are not terrorists.” The incident comes shortly after the UN General Assembly renewed UNRWA’s mandate.
Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, reported that Israeli authorities removed the UN flag and replaced it with Israel’s flag. The agency had vacated the site earlier this year following an Israeli decision.
UNRWA, established over 70 years ago to assist displaced Palestinians, has faced financial difficulties since Israel accused its staff of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Despite requests, Israel has not provided evidence to support the claims, leading some donor countries, including the US, to suspend or pause funding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment