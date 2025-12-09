SOCAR MGO Spotlights Role Of New Tech In Boosting Oil And Gas Volumes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)By using the appropriate technologies, we have managed to increase the volume of transmitted oil and gas by 10-15%, Polad Rustamov, Deputy Vice President at SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO) LLC, told Trend

He made the remark at the international conference, Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference, held in Baku

According to him, the primary goal is to extend the lifespan of existing infrastructure through modern technologies:

“Nearly 50 local and international companies are presenting their products at this event. As SOCAR, we are one of the supporters of this conference. We aim to introduce the use of new technologies not only in SOCAR's own pipelines, plants, and compressor stations, but also in the pipelines operated by our partners inside Azerbaijan and abroad, such as the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Here, all companies are allowed to meet various corporations and present their work to them,” the official said.

Rustamov emphasized that using advanced technologies to extend the life of existing infrastructure ultimately benefits the national economy.

“We have already invested in building this infrastructure. Instead of constructing new facilities, it is more efficient to use the existing ones for a longer period. As an example, we can mention the internal and external inspection of pipelines. When oil and gas remain inside a pipeline for an extended time, they can damage it and cause corrosion. We conduct inspections to prevent corrosion. With highly advanced equipment, we can precisely determine which section of a pipeline is affected,” he added.

The official added that it is also possible to detect corrosion without cutting the pipeline and while the flow of gas or oil continues:

“In general, if there is any corrosion in a pipeline, we can protect it using new technological tools. For example, in the past, the pressure of gas transmitted through the pipeline was 15 atmospheres, but now, with new technologies, we can increase it to 25 atmospheres. This means the volume of transmitted oil and gas increases. Higher export volumes can significantly benefit the national economy.

Overall, by using the appropriate technologies, it is possible to increase the volume of transmitted oil and gas by 10-15%. No additional investment is required. By simply protecting the pipeline layer, we can increase the amount and pressure of the flow inside it.” Rustamov concluded.