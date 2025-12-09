UK-Based Ray Systems Ltd Selects Beam Global To Develop And Deliver Battery Systems For Underwater Drones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced that Ray Systems Ltd, a UK-based developer of high-performance underwater drones, has selected Beam Global to design, develop and deliver custom battery systems for Ray Systems Ltd's next-generation underwater drones. Ray Systems Ltd, recognized for developing autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) across military, industrial and environmental applications, chose Beam Global based on the Company's track record of delivering highly energy-dense, long-lasting and safety-certified battery systems in bespoke form factors tailored to challenging environments.The agreement between Ray Systems Ltd and Beam Global was executed in London during Desmond Wheatley's, CEO of Beam Global, recent trip to Europe and the Middle East, underscoring growing global demand for advanced underwater drone technologies and Beam Global's products.“Ray Systems' innovative AUV solutions are developed to perform the hardest tasks in the most challenging conditions. Extending battery life is a key challenge in the underwater domain and Beam Global's ability to create highly energy dense, long lived and safe batteries in form factors which fit our design criteria are the key differentiator which led us to select them as our battery partner,” said James Farha, Ray Systems' CEO.“Our customers require underwater systems which can stay submerged and on task for extended periods of time without being detected. Energy dense and long lived batteries reduce the total cost of ownership of our systems while providing the greatest value to our customers who can concentrate on executing their missions while Ray Systems' vehicles outperform the competition.”“Beam Global excels at creating safe, energy dense and robust battery systems which can operate for extended periods in the most severe conditions and in form factors which allow our customers to optimize the design of their drones rather than designing around the shape and weight of off-the-shelf solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“Our battery scientists and engineers are working with Ray Systems to ensure that they can concentrate on optimizing their products, secure in the knowledge that the crucial batteries will match the extremely high standards to which their systems comply. We are delighted to have Ray Systems as a customer and continue to see underwater drones and other robotic platforms as significant growth engines for our business.”A key differentiator in Beam Global's offering is its proprietary intelligent Battery Management System, which provides accurate real-time monitoring of battery State of Health and State of Charge. This capability helps maximize operational availability, enhance drone maneuverability, and extend autonomous mission durations, which are especially critical in industrial, environmental monitoring, offshore inspection or military missions where reliability, stealth and endurance are essential.The Global Underwater Drone Market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2025 to USD 17.3 billion by 2034, driven by rising demand for AUVs and remotely operated vehicles across industries like defense, oil and gas, and marine research. Innovations in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and enhanced sensors are key growth drivers, while challenges in data security and communication remain.For further information about Beam Global's solutions, please visit or contact ....Ray Systems Ltd is a pioneering UK-based innovator in autonomous underwater technologies, dedicated to advancing the understanding and protection of the world's most challenging marine environments. Founded in 2024 and based in the UK, the Company specializes in developing bio-inspired, low-signature systems that enable persistent exploration, real-time monitoring, offering defensive and offensive secure operations in previously inaccessible underwater domains. Using RayDrive, we are helping clients to save money, protect the environment and defend the UK, NATO and its allies. For more information visit RaySystems.

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment.

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at