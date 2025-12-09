I'm Lucé Pretorius, a dedicated social work educator, researcher, and practitioner with a PhD in Social Work. My mission is to advance social work education, practice, and policy-focusing on safeguarding professionals, addressing client violence, and embracing digital innovation in practice.

