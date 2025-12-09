Country's First Christmas Tree From Recycled Plastic Bottles Unveiled At Crowne Plaza Dhaka

The concept was designed and executed by the hotel's senior leadership team, who collected the bottles over several months. Their hands-on involvement was meant to demonstrate that meaningful environmental action often begins with simple, personal steps.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, General Manager Karthi VK said the project symbolizes the hotel's commitment to reducing plastic waste while encouraging the public to rethink everyday consumption.“This tree is not just a festive attraction - it's a reminder that what we throw away still has value,” he noted.

The initiative reflects the broader sustainability goals of IHG Hotels and Resorts, particularly its global“Journey to Tomorrow” program, which emphasizes long-term environmental responsibility. Aligned with this vision, the Dhaka team adopted the theme“RRR – Reduce, Reuse, Revive” for the project.

In July, the hotel pledged to eliminate single-use plastics across its operations, homes, and personal engagements. The management hopes that showcasing the recycled-plastic tree will inspire guests, businesses, and the wider community to take similar steps toward greener living.

With its vibrant design and message of conservation, the installation stands as both a festive centerpiece and a powerful call to action - proving that sustainability can be woven seamlessly into tradition.

