Bitcoin Treads Water At 90,000 As Liquidity Rotates Into Rival Tokens
Key Points
Bitcoin starts Tuesday near 90,000 dollars, bruised from a fall out of the 120,000s yet refusing to either capitulate or rebound.
Total crypto value sits around 3.1 trillion dollars, with Bitcoin dominance near 58 percent and price pinned in a narrow 88,000–92,000 band where large holders quietly defend the floor.
The macro story sounds bullish on the surface. The Federal Reserve has halted quantitative tightening, stopping years of balance-sheet runoff and prompting talk of future bond-buying if the economy sours.
But stopping the drain is not the same as opening the tap. There is no confirmed new wave of easy money, and investors who lived through the last inflation shock are demanding real cash, not just promises.
ETF flows underline that caution. U.S. spot Bitcoin funds shed roughly 160 million dollars yesterday, led by redemptions in the largest vehicles.
At the same time, Ethereum products took in about 35 million dollars, XRP funds nearly 40 million and Solana vehicles a smaller but positive inflow. Institutions are not abandoning crypto, they are diversifying away from the flagship while it stalls.
On derivatives screens, Bitcoin perpetuals trade around 90,465 dollars, down about 1.4 percent on 3.9 billion in volume. Ethereum hovers near 3,123 dollars with similar turnover; Solana is around 133 dollars, XRP just above two dollars.
In the casino end of the market, Zcash jumped more than 13 percent, Terra's LUNA over 30 percent and smaller names such as POWER and RDNT posted double-digit swings.
Others, including STABLE and FARTCOIN, crashed, highlighting the thin line between momentum and collapse. Technically, Bitcoin still sits well above its long-term rising trendline near 56,000, but the daily chart has printed lower highs and lows since October.
Support lies at 88,000 and then 84,000; resistance clusters at 92,000, 96,000 and in the 100,000–109,000 supply zone. Weekly momentum indicators are negative, and both daily and four-hour MACD and RSI have only crawled back from oversold to neutral.
For a genuine bullish turn, traders are looking for a four-hour close above 92,000, followed by daily closes over roughly 96,000 alongside renewed ETF inflows.
A clean break below 84,000 would instead signal that the correction is not finished and that, even in an era of softer central banks, capital still rewards discipline over wishful thinking.
Bitcoin is trapped between 88,000 and 92,000 despite the Federal Reserve ending quantitative tightening.
ETF flows are leaving Bitcoin while Ethereum, XRP and Solana attract fresh institutional money.
Charts show a corrective range, with a real bullish reversal needing a break above 96,000 and stronger inflows.
