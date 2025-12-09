QIIG Launches Mobile Car Service To Bring Insurance Support Closer To Customers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Insurance Group (QIIG) has announced the launch of its new Mobile Car Service, a step that reflects the Group's commitment to providing innovative, customer-centric solutions and expanding its field service reach.

This initiative makes it easier and faster for customers to access insurance services. The locations of the mobile service will be announced regularly through QIIG's official social media channels.

The concept of the Mobile Car Service was developed in response to the needs of a broad segment of customers seeking greater flexibility and faster service, especially given busy daily schedules and the diverse locations of customers across the country.

Through this new service, customers can complete a range of insurance transactions at selected sites chosen based on area needs and demand density, making the overall experience more convenient and accessible. Services offered through the Mobile Car Service include: Policy issuance, renewals, payments, document collection, and other essential services that can be completed directly at the customer's location.

In this context, the Group explained that launching this service reflects QIIG's vision to strengthen proximity to customers and facilitate access to insurance services through a more flexible, innovative, and streamlined experience.

The Group emphasised that the service was designed to meet customer needs at suitable times and locations, while ensuring high service quality and smooth processes.

The Group further noted that it will continue to announce the Mobile Car Service locations on a regular basis to cover various areas and allow the largest possible number of customers to benefit from the initiative. For more than 30 years, Qatar Islamic Insurance Group has maintained its leadership in the Islamic insurance sector by providing services built on Takaful principles, reliability, and strong responsiveness to customer needs.

The launch of the Mobile Car Service reinforces this long-standing commitment and enhances the Group's ability to deliver innovative solutions that are closer and more present in people's daily lives.