Macron says Russia is sensing impact of Western sanctions
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Russia is beginning to feel the effects of Western sanctions, noting that growing economic pressure is strengthening Ukraine as critical peace talks in London approach, according to reports.
Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the talks, which also included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron emphasized that recent EU and US sanctions were significantly affecting Russia’s economy. He stated, “The fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions and the US sanctions, is important.”
Macron added that this pressure was generating momentum for coordinated diplomatic engagement, explaining, “The main issue now is convergence between European, Ukrainian and US positions to finalize these peace negotiations under acceptable conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans and for collective security.”
Starmer, who hosted the talks, said Europe’s position remained firm: “We stand with Ukraine. If there is to be a ceasefire, it must be a just and lasting ceasefire,” and stressed that the principles guiding European support “have held for a very, very long time.”
Merz noted that the outcome of the negotiations “remains open” but insisted on Europe maintaining a strong stance. “We remain strongly behind Ukraine because the destiny of this country is the destiny of Europe,” he said, adding that while he was “skeptical about some of the details” in US documents, Europe’s commitment to Kyiv “should not be doubted.”
Zelenskyy thanked the European leaders for organizing the talks, emphasizing their importance in addressing “very sensitive issues” surrounding the conflict.
