Asia-Pacific Poised For Fastest Growth In Iot Fleet Management Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key IoT fleet management opportunities include integration with autonomous vehicles, e-commerce expansion, predictive analytics adoption, and 5G connectivity. These trends enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, appealing to businesses aiming to optimize fleet operations amid rising costs and global trade tensions.

The IoT fleet management market has experienced noteworthy growth, with its market size expected to expand from $7.96 billion in 2024 to $9.17 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This surge is driven by factors such as regulatory compliance, rising fuel costs, increased operational efficiency demands, and heightened safety and security focus. Predictions indicate that by 2029, the market is set to reach $15.67 billion at a CAGR of 14.3%, despite a slight forecast reduction due to global tariff impacts affecting telematics devices and vehicle tracking equipment.

The market's acceleration aligns with the integration of autonomous vehicles, e-commerce expansion, last-mile delivery solutions, and the adoption of predictive analytics. The rise of 5G connectivity further fuels this growth, with major trends including enhanced analytics, telematics solutions, cybersecurity focus, and predictive maintenance. Notably, fleet vehicle sales are poised to boost market expansion significantly. These sales provide fleet managers with actionable data for optimized operations, as evidenced by the UK's 2023 increase in fleet registrations, including a substantial uptake in battery electric vans (BEVs).

Companies within the IoT fleet management domain, like Targa Telematics, are pioneering innovative solutions for real-time tracking and operational optimization. In March 2024, Targa unveiled ViaSat Fleet Start and Advanced solutions, tailored to passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. These integrate with its IoT platform to enhance fleet efficiency while mitigating costs and ensuring protection against theft through advanced tracking features. Similarly, in December 2023, Viasat Group expanded its solution portfolio through acquiring TRACKiT, further bridging fleet management and security technologies.

This market is delineated by strategic mergers and acquisitions, which include Viasat Group's collaboration with TRACKiT, aiding digital transformation and mobility trends. The ongoing shift involves leveraging IoT technologies within fleets for data collection, operational monitoring, and performance optimization, impacting fleets such as trucks, delivery vans, buses, ships, and aircraft. Key platforms involve device, application enablement, and network management, along with professional and managed services across various cloud environments, tailored for diverse fleet operations.

The IoT Fleet Management research report offers comprehensive market insights, highlighting current and future scenarios, and is crucial for stakeholders navigating the evolving industry landscape. The report outlines the major players, including Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and others in IoT fleet management.

North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Countries covered include major economies like the USA, China, India, Japan, and Germany, among others. The market encompasses revenue generated from services such as predictive maintenance and route optimization, as well as sales of related devices including sensors, telematics, GPS trackers, and more.

Though the market is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, it remains a dynamic space driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across multiple sectors. The comprehensive analysis provided in the IoT fleet management market research report aims to equip stakeholders with necessary strategies to effectively manage and thrive amidst rapid international developments.

The 2025 IoT Fleet Management Global Market Report is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the IoT fleet management sector, focusing on current growth trends and the evolving market landscape over the coming decade and beyond.

Market Insights:

Explore the largest and fastest-growing markets in IoT fleet management and their connection to the global economy and demographic trends. The report addresses technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifts in consumer preferences that will shape the market's future.

It covers market characteristics, size and growth trajectories, segmentation, and regional and national breakdowns. The competitive landscape section details market dynamics, shares, and leading companies, alongside significant financial transactions impacting the market.

Scope and Segmentation:



Platforms Covered: Device Management, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network Management

Services Covered: Professional, Managed

Cloud Types: Public, Private, Hybrid

Fleet Types: Public Buses, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Applications: Drive Time Analysis, Driver Information System, Fleet Analytics, Fuel Management, Remote Diagnostics, Routing Management, Tracking And Monitoring, Other Applications

Subsegments:



Device Management: Device Configuration and Provisioning, Device Monitoring and Diagnostics, Firmware and Software Management



Application Enablement Platform (AEP): Data Analytics and Reporting, IoT Application Development, Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts Network Management: Network Security and Access Control, Data Transmission and Communication, Network Optimization and Performance Monitoring

