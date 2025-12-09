ASSOCHAM & FISME To Represent Industry At National Skills Qualification Committee

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has reconstituted National Skill Qualification Committee (NSQC), including Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) to represent industry on the panel which plays key role in setting skilling qualification and standard in the country.

Chairperson of NCVET also serves as chairman of the NSQC. The key members of the committee include Secretaries of Ministry of Labour & Employment, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Ministry of Rural Development and CEO of government think-tank Niti Aayog.

Anchored in NCVET, the NSQC is the apex body for implementation of national skill qualification framework (NSQF). It plays vital role in the national skilling ecosystem by ensuring that qualifications are aligned with the NSQF, a nationally recognized quality assurance framework.

The NSQC comprises of the representatives from the select Central Ministries, University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Director General Training (DGT), Central Board of School Education (CBSE), select State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), select industry associations, Awarding Bodies, and sectoral representatives.

The revised composition of NSQC for the year 2025-2026 includes the Skill Development Missions of three new states (Telangana, Assam and Chhattisgarh).

The last meeting of the NSQC was held in October this year. It was chaired by Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Chairperson, NCVET.

During the meeting, a total of 210 skill qualifications across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, agriculture, automotive, telecom, IT-ITeS, retail, logistics, environment, and hospitality were presented for evaluation and approval.

As the national regulator for vocational education and training, NCVET oversees the NSQF alignment and approval process through the NSQC.

(KNN Bureau)