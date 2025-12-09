Herat Handcrafted Decorative Glassware Exported To Europe, US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): For the first time, handcrafted decorative glassware from western Herat province has been exported to Europe and the United States.

Industry officials say that 500 pieces of traditional mosaic-style glass ornaments - designed and painted with miniature artwork - were shipped to international markets.

Ghulam Sakhi, one of Herat's most experienced masters of traditional decorative glassmaking with over four decades of experience, said the export responded to rising demand from foreign buyers and the suitability of international markets.

“This marks the first direct shipment of artistic and ornamental glass products, traditionally made using shisha-based techniques, from Herat to Europe and the US,” he added.“Foreign customers value these items for their quality, color clarity, and handcrafted designs.”

Mawlawi Hamidullah Ghiyasi, Director of Information and Culture, confirmed the development, noting that the shipment of 500 decorative pieces had an estimated total value of around 300,000 afghanis.

He said the department supports the expansion of this traditional industry and the artisans involved.

Ghiyasi also added that the recent export could open doors for other traditional Herat crafts to enter international markets.

Herat's historic shisha-based decorative glass craft is considered one of the province's most important traditional industries, showcasing Afghanistan's cultural and artistic heritage - particularly that of Herat - on the global stage.

