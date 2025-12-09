403
Most countries re-establish ties with Syria, except Iran, Israel
(MENAFN) Since the Baath regime collapsed on December 8, 2024, Syria has seen a surge in international engagement, with most countries moving quickly to reestablish diplomatic relations—though Iran and Israel remain notable exceptions.
The transitional administration in Damascus has focused on reviving its diplomatic presence, reopening channels frozen for over a decade and stepping up high-level contacts across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. Over the past year, Syria has rejoined regional and international forums, strengthened relations with neighboring states, and welcomed the reopening of several embassies in its capital. Many countries view this as an opportunity to rebuild relations after 61 years of Baath rule.
As diplomatic activity resumed, embassies that had been closed during the conflict began reopening. Turkey restored its embassy on December 14, 2024, after shuttering it in 2012, while Germany, Spain, Italy, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Morocco also reopened their missions after roughly 13 years.
“I went to Damascus to raise the Spanish flag ... because Spain supports Syria on its path toward stability, with justice and security, and equal rights for all Syrian men and women,” Spain’s foreign minister wrote on social media to mark one year since the regime’s fall. Some embassies that remained operational during the Assad era, such as Russia’s, continue functioning. China plans to reopen its embassy in early 2026. Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in Damascus, ransacked last December, remains closed.
President Ahmad al-Sharaa has led Syria’s efforts to reengage globally. Reports indicate that since taking office on January 29, he has visited 13 countries—including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, France, Bahrain, Kuwait, the US, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Brazil. His visit to Washington in November marked the first time a Syrian leader has been hosted at the White House.
At the UN, Sharaa became the first Syrian president in nearly six decades to address the General Assembly, stating, “Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world.” Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani described Syria’s approach as “new Syrian diplomacy,” emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and promoting the country’s identity after years of isolation. Shaibani has traveled widely, visiting Türkiye, Gulf states, EU countries, the UK, Russia, China, and the US, signaling efforts to rebuild Syria’s global footprint.
While Russia and China were Assad-era allies, the Sharaa administration is pursuing what officials call “balanced” relations with these powers. Sharaa met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on October 15, while Shaibani’s November 17 trip to Beijing underscored efforts to redefine relations with China.
Syria has also broadened its diplomatic outreach. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration establishing diplomatic relations. Syria recognized Kosovo on October 29 and formalized ties with South Korea on April 10.
Relations with Israel have deteriorated sharply. Syrian officials report that Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes and 400 incursions into Syrian territory since Assad’s fall, and has seized an additional 800 square kilometers (308 square miles) beyond the Golan Heights. US-led security talks have so far failed to yield results.
“There are negotiations with Israel, and the US is involved ... and all countries support our demand for its withdrawal to the pre-December 8 borders,” Sharaa said, adding that he had sent “positive messages to Israel regarding regional peace and stability” since taking office.
US President Donald Trump recently spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to “interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state.” “It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he is “very satisfied” with Syria’s progress.
