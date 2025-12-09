403
Kremlin confirms India to keep purchasing Russian oil
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said on Monday that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia as long as it remains “beneficial” for the country, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to New Delhi, according to reports.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “India, being and remaining a sovereign state, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for India.” His remarks came in response to questions about India’s continued energy imports from Moscow amid Washington’s 50% tariff on Indian goods, partly due to its purchase of Russian oil during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
During his state visit to New Delhi last week, Putin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated Moscow’s commitment to ensuring “uninterrupted fuel supplies” to India. Peskov added, “And, as far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this line to ensure their economic interests.”
India has described the US tariffs, which took effect in August, as “unjustified and unreasonable,” noting that Washington continues to import products such as uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for electric vehicle production, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia.
On Russia-US relations, Peskov said Moscow sees potential for restoring bilateral ties if “irritants” in their relationship are addressed. Commenting on the US administration’s new national security strategy, he noted concerns about potential changes under future administrations but acknowledged that the document emphasizes the need for dialogue and building constructive, positive relationships.
