Ashutosh Rana Reflects On How Emotions Shape Human Reactions Following Jaya Bachchan's Remarks On Paparazzi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana has shared his perspective following Jaya Bachchan's recent controversial remarks on paparazzi.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he reflected on how human emotions and sensitivity influence reactions. When asked about Jaya Bachchan's recent controversial remarks on paparazzi, Ashutosh emphasized that every individual has inherent value and that people are naturally emotional and sensitive. Because of these emotions, we may sometimes react impulsively or feel the urge to“attack” or criticize others. However, our sensitivity also allows us to pause, reflect, and recognize that everyone is equally important.

The veteran actor stated,“I believe that every person has his own value, and we are very emotional, and we are sensitive as well. So, because of our emotions, sometimes we feel that we attack someone, but at the same time, because of sensitivity, we realize that God has created us as much as he has created the other person.”

Recently, ITA founder and actor Shashi Ranjan has voiced his disagreement with Jaya Bachchan's recent comments on paparazzi culture. Commenting on the controversy, Ranjan told IANS that he does not share Jaya's viewpoint. He remarked,“It was Jaya Bachchan's opinion, and I strongly disagree with her opinion.”

Ameesha Patel also expressed her support for the paparazzi, lauding their dedication and relentless hard work. The 'Gadar 2' actress shared her admiration for photographers and media professionals, describing them as incredibly committed.

For the unversed, at a recent event, Jaya Bachchan remarked that she has no connection with the paparazzi. She also questioned their qualifications and professionalism while criticizing what she called their increasingly intrusive behavior.

Criticizing their behaviour, the veteran actress said:“Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke... they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass - what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai?”