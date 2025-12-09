Azerbaijan Premier League: Sabah FC Defeats PFK Neftchi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 14th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League continued with an exciting clash between "Sabah" and "Neftchi", Azernews reports.

"Sabah" secured a 2-0 victory on home turf, extending their strong performance this season.

Thanks to this win, "Sabah" moved up to second place with 28 points, while "Neftçi" remained in 8th place, accumulating 16 points.

Earlier in the day, "Gabala" faced "Turan Tovuz," but the match was interrupted in the 23rd minute due to thick fog.

In other results from the 14th round, "Shamakhi" triumphed 3-0 over "Karvan-Yevlax," while "Zira" played out a 1-1 draw with "Qarabag." The round will conclude on December 9.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.