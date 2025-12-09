UAE Emerges As World Crypto-Regulation Leader

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi's transformation into a leading centre for digital asset regulation is gathering global recognition, with legal and financial experts pointing to its advanced regulatory framework and investor-friendly environment as key drivers for growing crypto-sector confidence.

At the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, compliance specialist Magdalena Boškić of Swiss firm Kellerhals Carrard declared that the UAE has firmly established itself as a global hub for digital-asset businesses, drawing major international players thanks to robust legislation and transparent licensing regimes. She highlighted the role of regulatory bodies such as the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Central Bank of the UAE, describing their collective efforts as among the most advanced globally.

Under the UAE's multi-jurisdictional model, companies involved in trading, custody, asset-management or tokenisation can select the regulatory framework that matches their business model, offering flexibility without sacrificing oversight. The regime is built on principles like technology neutrality, activity-based licensing and strict compliance with investor-protection standards - features that offer legal clarity and attract institutional as well as retail participation. Boškić noted that this environment has led several prominent Swiss digital-asset banks such as Sygnum and AMINA to expand their presence in the Emirates.

A 2025 ranking by the Global Finance & Technology Network, in collaboration with consultancy Arthur D. Little, placed the UAE alongside jurisdictions such as Switzerland and Singapore among the most advanced globally for crypto regulation. The report credited the UAE for its comprehensive approach to tokenised assets, stablecoins, virtual-asset service providers and other fintech innovations - moving the country from ambition into execution.

Institutional adoption has risen sharply. Data on inflows between mid-2023 and mid-2024 show digital-asset investments of more than US$30 billion - roughly 10 percent of the Middle East and North Africa region's total - with institutional-sized transfers jumping about 55 percent year-on-year. Simultaneously, retail participation has surged; the number of daily active crypto traders in the UAE has reportedly crossed 500,000, underscoring broad public engagement with digital-asset markets.

Fiscal incentives have added to the appeal. The absence of personal income tax or capital-gains tax, combined with exemptions on value-added tax for trading and conversion of virtual assets, offers one of the most favourable tax regimes globally. These conditions, combined with regulatory clarity, help explain the influx of both specialized crypto firms and traditional financial institutions adapting to digital-asset offerings.

The expansion also includes the tokenisation of real-world assets - such as real estate, aviation and even sovereign bonds - indicating that the UAE's digital-asset market is evolving beyond speculative cryptocurrency trading into structured financial instruments. This opens pathways for sophisticated investors and enterprises seeking to integrate blockchain-based financing or asset-tokenisation into mainstream operations.

Still, rapid growth is not without risks. Observers caution that heightened crypto activity brings exposure to money laundering, unregulated peer-to-peer trading, cybersecurity threats and uneven investor protection. Regulators must balance fostering innovation with safeguarding financial integrity.

A milestone for regulatory trust came this week when Binance secured a global licence under the ADGM framework granted by the FSRA. The approval of the world's largest crypto exchange underlines the UAE's drive to cement its status as a credible, regulated base for digital-asset operations.

