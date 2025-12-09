403
Hungary's FM stresses Turkey’s importance as "reliable transit partner"
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday emphasized Türkiye’s role as a “reliable and fair transit partner,” underscoring Ankara’s significance in safeguarding European energy supplies, according to reports.
In a post on the social media platform X, Szijjarto, who visited Istanbul with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other officials, said the first session of the Türkiye-Hungary Joint Consultation Mechanism had taken place, with participation from foreign and defense ministers, national security advisers, and top defense industry representatives.
Szijjarto highlighted that both countries “stand together” in advocating for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and condemned attacks on energy supply routes, whether on Russian oil pipelines or commercial vessels in the Black Sea.
He added, “Türkiye is a reliable and fair transit partner. This year, around 8 billion cubic meters of gas will reach Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline.”
The two nations also signed agreements on Monday covering aviation, security, technology, culture, and education to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.
