Philippot Describes EU Fine on X as ‘Violent Attack’ on Free Speech
(MENAFN) The EU’s penalty against social media platform X represents, according to Florian Philippot, a “violent attack” on freedom of speech. In an exclusive conversation with a news agency, the head of France’s Patriots party argued on Monday that the move strikes directly at fundamental expressive liberties.
His remarks followed the EU’s decision to levy a €120 million ($163 million) fine on X last week for purportedly neglecting to meet transparency obligations under the bloc’s 2022 Digital Services Act.
Elon Musk, the platform’s US-based majority owner, rebuked the decision and compared the EU to “the Fourth Reich.”
Philippot told the news agency that “the absolutely crazy fine of €120 million that the European Commission has just imposed on Elon Musk’s social networks is obviously a violent attack against freedom of expression by the European Union,” insisting that the rationale behind the penalty was extremely tenuous. He pointed to “the blue pastilles on the accounts on X,” describing this reasoning as a “pretext” that “made no sense.”
The French politician asserted that the EU’s “real face of censorship” was now emerging “in the eyes of the whole world,” while prominent figures “like Musk in particular” were beginning “to claim its pure and simple disappearance.”
Philippot noted that he was following international reactions closely, citing responses from the administration of US President Donald Trump, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban — all of whom, he said, reacted “very firmly against the European Union.”
He added that Musk had, “for the first time,” set off what he characterized as a “worldwide deflagration” by arguing that it was essential “to abolish the European Union,” which Philippot labeled “a totalitarian regime.”
