EU Grants Poland Full Migrant Quota Exemption
(MENAFN) The European Council granted Poland a complete exemption from migrant relocation obligations beginning next year, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced following high-stakes negotiations in Brussels.
Warsaw successfully secured release from all requirements under the bloc's contentious solidarity mechanism, which mandates member states either accept relocated asylum seekers or pay €20,000 ($23,000) per individual rejected. The exemption represents a significant diplomatic victory as Europe continues wrestling with migration challenges intensified by conflicts in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.
Following Monday's European Council session, Tusk declared via X that "Poland has been exempted from the obligation to accept migrants under the EU's relocation mechanism."
Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski confirmed the breakthrough separately on X, stating that a "compromise was achieved regarding the solidarity mechanism." He specified that Poland's exemption covers "relocation, financial contributions, and other instruments."
The EU's Pact on Migration and Asylum requires proportional contributions from all member states based on population and GDP to assist nations facing the heaviest migration pressure. Southern European countries—particularly Italy, Spain, and Greece—have absorbed massive influxes of irregular arrivals in recent years.
Polish media reported Kierwinski acknowledged that "countries of the South are dissatisfied" with the arrangement, highlighting tensions within the bloc over burden-sharing.
Last November, Poland joined Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic in threatening legal challenges against the relocation mechanism, according to media.
As migration debates intensify, Germany faces separate concerns. Organizers of traditional Christmas markets warned last month that escalating security expenses—driven by multiple high-profile terrorist attacks targeting such events—may force cancellations of open-air festivities this season.
