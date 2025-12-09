USQBC Doha, AI Trust Foundation To Boost Trade Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: US-Qatar Business Council Doha (USQBC Doha) and the AI Trust Foundation recently hosted a reception at the Ritz-Carlton Doha to welcome a 15-member US delegation of AI start-up and tech CEOs, technology and AI governance attorneys, and civil society leaders.

The delegation is in Doha as a planned initiative under the April 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between USQBC Doha and the AI Trust Foundation.

The visit will also include the delegation's participation in World Summit AI MENA (December 9–10, 2025).

The reception builds on joint programming developed under the April 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between USQBC Doha and the AI Trust Foundation, which advances cross-border collaboration on AI, responsible innovation, and bilateral trade and investment.

Through this partnership, both organisations have convened a series of engagements bringing together leaders from technology, policy, and civil society to strengthen US–Qatar cooperation in emerging technologies.

“The delegation's visit to Doha is emblematic of the ongoing commitment between USQBC Doha and the AI Trust Foundation to foster private-sector-to-private-sector exchanges in the areas of Emerging Technologies between Qatar and the United States,” said Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director of US-Qatar Business Council Doha, while delivering opening remarks at the reception.

Leah Perry, LL.M., Esq., Vice Chair of the AI Trust Foundation, added:“Our partnership with USQBC Doha is about building bridges across the global AI ecosystem - bridges that support research and development, workforce upskilling, and ethical standards that enable trade, innovation and investment. This reception follows multiple collaborative forums we've hosted together that have created momentum; now is the time to deliver concrete meaningful outcomes.”